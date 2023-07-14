Ten heat related deaths reported in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Now, this heat wave has pushed the death toll in Webb County to double digits which is concerning to the Webb County Medical Examiner who believes that there’s no precedent for the number.

The cases range from those who were found dead outside, to those who decided not to turn on their AC units due to costs as well as those whose AC units are not working.

The victims ranged from their early 60′s to late 80′s.

Some of those victims had underlying conditions.

Although the heat is nothing new, Dr. Stern said these extreme condition can take anybody by surprise. “Everybody thought, ‘oh, we’re used to these temperatures in the 100′s’, but when you put the heat index that raise these temperatures to 117, 118 degrees, and I think people were just caught off guard,” said Dr. Stern.

During the same two-week period, Doctor Stern says ten migrants have died across the counties she serves.

Dr. Stern urges residents to take advantage of help such as relief offered for utilities and by taking advantage of city and county cooling centers.

