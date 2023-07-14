Shop Local
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three little league administrators find themselves in potentially big trouble.

The three people accused are district administrator, Angel Rene CarrilloM, the Hillside Little League President, Isidro Ricardo Hernandez and Hillside treasurer, Marissa Carillo.

It all stems from complaints made by Hillside Little League parents of misappropriation of funds; specifically, allegations of money that was paid to the three administrators that went unaccounted for.

Police say the administrators refused to provide responses to parents despite receiving several complaints about the suspicious activity.

The police investigation shows all three officials could not provide receipts or explanations on several transactions.

Each now face one charge of misapplication of fiduciary property.

All three turned themselves in and were taken to the Webb County Jail.

