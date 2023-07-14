Watch Now: Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day 6

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Testimony resumes on Friday morning in the sentencing phase of ex-Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

Last week, Burgos Aviles was found guilty in the murders of Grizelda Hernandez and Dominic Alexander.

The sentencing phase started on Friday and is expected to resume on Friday, July 14, 23.

So far, the sister and mother of Grizelda have taken the stand to express the trauma this case has put them through.

A doctor who also evaluated Burgos’ mental health was also put on the stand to go over Burgos’ emotions during the time of his incarceration up until now.

More officials are expected to give their testimonies.

The sentencing phase of the trial is currently going on at the 49th District Court.

If found guilty, Burgos could face up to life in prison and even the death penalty.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.