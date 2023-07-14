Zayn Malik’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ reaction and Emmy nominations + The Bachelorette recap
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (9:02) and go more in-depth with topics like Zayn Malik’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview (31:47), their reaction to the ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ release (36:28) and the Emmy nominees (44:00). Plus, catch their weekly recap of ‘The Bachelorette’ (51:52).
