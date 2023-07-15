Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A one-year-old girl is rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at a residential pool.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday night, at a house in the Lakeside area.

Paramedics were able to perform CPR all the way to the hospital.

The girl was listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at abandoned building
Mercurio Martinez Jr.
LC Board Member recovering after suffering severe burns
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 5: Burgos’ defense asks for mistrial
Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence
Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Watch Now: Day 5 in Burgos-Aviles Trial Sentencing Phase

Latest News

Sentencing phase Day 6: Burgos’ relative takes the stand
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Laredo Police conduct over 500 traffic stops during Fourth of July campaign