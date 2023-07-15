One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A one-year-old girl is rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at a residential pool.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday night, at a house in the Lakeside area.

Paramedics were able to perform CPR all the way to the hospital.

The girl was listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.