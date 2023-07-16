Drier Afternoons, Still Dangerous Heat
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass remains in full control of our weather. The only change is dry air aloft has mixed in with the daytime heating to a greater extent than last week with dewpoints lowering into the 50′s during the afternoon hours. The pattern of steamy late evenings/mornings with lower afternoon humidity will continue much of this week. This is still a long lasting dangerously hot episode of weather that demands respect and caution.
