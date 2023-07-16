Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Drier Afternoons, Still Dangerous Heat

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass remains in full control of our weather. The only change is dry air aloft has mixed in with the daytime heating to a greater extent than last week with dewpoints lowering into the 50′s during the afternoon hours. The pattern of steamy late evenings/mornings with lower afternoon humidity will continue much of this week. This is still a long lasting dangerously hot episode of weather that demands respect and caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at abandoned building
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 6: Burgos’ relative takes the stand
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day 6

Latest News

Oppressive dangerous heat continues.
Oppressive dangerous heat continues.
Oppressive dangerous heat continues.
Oppressive dangerous heat continues.
Dangerous heat with fire weather conditions
Dangerous heat with fire weather conditions
Dangerous heat with fire weather conditions
Dangerous heat with fire weather conditions