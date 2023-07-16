Shop Local
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

