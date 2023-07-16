Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty Charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is arrested after a Pittbill is found dead in central Laredo.

Krystelle Elaine Resendez, 27 years old, in now facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the City of Laredo Animal Control Department, officers with the department responded to a call about the incident at the 700 block of East Travis Street on Friday, July 14, 2023, at noon.

Once Officers got to the scene they found a female pitbull that was tied and tangled around a grill on an extremely hot day. When officers got there the pitbull had already died.

Laredo Police were called out to the scene to arrest the owner, who was later identified as Resendez.

