Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty Charges

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is arrested after a Pittbill is found dead in central Laredo.

Krystelle Elaine Resendez, 27 years old, in now facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the City of Laredo Animal Control Department, officers with the department responded to a call about the incident at the 700 block of East Travis Street on Friday, July 14, 2023, at noon.

Once Officers got to the scene they found a female pitbull that was tied and tangled around a grill on an extremely hot day. When officers got there the pitbull had already died.

Laredo Police were called out to the scene to arrest the owner, who was later identified as Resendez.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at abandoned building
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence
Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day 6
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident

Latest News

Caso de crueldad animal se registra en la ciudad de laredo
Caso de crueldad animal se registra en la ciudad de laredo
Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty Charges
Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty Charges
Sentencing phase Day 6: Burgos’ relative takes the stand
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident