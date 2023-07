LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A brush fire is reported in east Laredo Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1020 Bob Bullock Loop near the Dorel Apartments at around 6 p.m.

Video shows Laredo Police and fire crews at the scene.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at the moment.

