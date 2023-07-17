Burgos sentencing phase Day 7: State and defense enter closing arguments

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly four weeks of emotional testimony, and a mountain of evidence, closing remarks for the sentencing phase of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles began Monday morning.

Burgos was found guilty on July 6 for the murder of Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic Alexander.

For nearly an hour, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz told jurors that Burgos should be strapped down to a table and receive a lethal injection as he considers Burgos a danger to society.

Alaniz told jurors that the death penalty is the ultimate punishment that would give the family of Grizelda and baby Dominic closure.

The district attorney told Burgos would, “Probably commit the same crime again.”

Alaniz showed jurors a recap of his testimonies and evidence which included what the medical and state experts said, the clothing that baby Dominic and Burgos were wearing on April 9, 2018, the text messages, and phone calls Burgos had with his family as well as those close to him.

In the end, the district attorney told jurors that Burgos must be held accountable of his actions for the murders of Grizelda Hernandez and Dominic.

During the sentencing phase, family members of Grizelda and Dominic took the stand, as well as members of the Burgos Family.

The jury is deliberating the punishment for Burgos.

