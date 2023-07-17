Shop Local
District 3 Councilmember to hold townhall meeting on Tuesday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx(KGNS) - Residents living in District three are invited to take part in a town hall meeting.

Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa is asking residents to come out and express any issues or concerns in the district, especially for those who live on Cheyenne, Doral and surrounding neighborhoods.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Hall annex.

