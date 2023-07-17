Dome of Hot Air Above Texas in Full Control of Our Weather
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot airmass above Texas is expanding in aerial coverage and will likely control our weather with temperatures reaching above 105F all week long. The atmosphere will stir over a deep enough depth during the afternoons to tap into desert air above, lowering afternoon humidity a bit. Late nights and mornings will remain quite humid. This is a unusually prolonged episode of heat that continues to demand respect and caution.
