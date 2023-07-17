Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Dome of Hot Air Above Texas in Full Control of Our Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot airmass above Texas is expanding in aerial coverage and will likely control our weather with temperatures reaching above 105F all week long. The atmosphere will stir over a deep enough depth during the afternoons to tap into desert air above, lowering afternoon humidity a bit. Late nights and mornings will remain quite humid. This is a unusually prolonged episode of heat that continues to demand respect and caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Teen hospitalized following shooting in south Laredo

Latest News

High heat and dangerous heat index values will continue
High heat and dangerous heat index values will continue.
High heat and dangerous heat index values will continue
High heat and dangerous heat index values will continue
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Drier Afternoons, Still Dangerous Heat
Oppressive dangerous heat continues.
Oppressive dangerous heat continues.