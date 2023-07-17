Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 59-year-old woman loses her life after she was reportedly struck by a pick-up truck in south Laredo Monday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Los Presidentes Avenue and Dorado Drive at around 8 a.m.

Police believe the woman may have been jogging or exercising when the pick-up truck allegedly hit her.

She was transported to a hospital, but succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Ana Laura Garza, who dedicated 35 years of her life to LISD.

Veronica Castillon with LISD said the district is mourning the loss of one of its librarians.

“She was a certified librarian who took a lot of pride in setting up her library to be a place for children to develop their love of reading,” said Castillon. “She also took a lot of pride in making sure that her students advanced in their accelerated reader program. So as you can imagine, we’re just very sad over this tragic auto mishap that happened today.”

Investigators are now working to gather any available surveillance footage that could show how the accident happened.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

