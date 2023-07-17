Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An unsettling discovery is made after a fire is put out in north Laredo Sunday morning.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the 1100 block of Uniroyal Drive at the Pilot truck stop at around 3 a.m. for a tractor trailer fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles on fire.

The fire had also spread to a nearby grassy area which threatened to spread the flames to other tractors as well as buildings.

When the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the cab of one of the trucks.

According to Laredo Police, no foul play was involved.

Authorities say the victim was a man in his 40s from out of town.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 6: Burgos’ relative takes the stand
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day 6
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at abandoned building

Latest News

Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Drier Afternoons, Still Dangerous Heat
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast