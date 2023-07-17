Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An unsettling discovery is made after a fire is put out in north Laredo Sunday morning.
Laredo Fire crews were called out to the 1100 block of Uniroyal Drive at the Pilot truck stop at around 3 a.m. for a tractor trailer fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles on fire.
The fire had also spread to a nearby grassy area which threatened to spread the flames to other tractors as well as buildings.
When the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the cab of one of the trucks.
According to Laredo Police, no foul play was involved.
Authorities say the victim was a man in his 40s from out of town.
The investigation remains ongoing.
