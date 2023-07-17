Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Pitbull dies after being left tied to a grill outside, owner facing charges

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The death of a pitbull results in the arrest of a woman in central Laredo.

Krystelle Elaine Resendez, 27, is facing charges of animal cruelty.

Officials with the City of Laredo Animal Control responded to the 700 block of East Travis Street Friday at around noon and found a pitbull that was tied and tangled around a cooking grill on a hot day.

The pitbull had succumbed to the sweltering heat.

Laredo Police were called out to the home to arrest the owner who was later identified as Resendez.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 6: Burgos’ relative takes the stand
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day 6
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at abandoned building

Latest News

Pitbull dies after being left tied to a grill outside, owner facing charges
Teen hospitalized following shooting in south Laredo
Teen hospitalized following shooting in south Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo