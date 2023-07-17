Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (CNN) – A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.

Kale was brought to the Cook Museum of Natural Science in 2020 after being accidentally caught by a fisherman in Chesapeake Bay. He has been healing ever since.

The CT scan was done to monitor the deep infections in his shell.

The museum in Decatur said Kale, who is one of the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world, is “doing just fine.”

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Three little league administrators accused of misapplication of fiduciary property
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 6: Burgos’ relative takes the stand
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old girl hospitalized following near drowning incident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day 6
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at abandoned building

Latest News

FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial
FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is...
Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke
Pitbull dies after being left tied to a grill outside, owner facing charges
Pitbull dies after being left tied to a grill outside, owner facing charges