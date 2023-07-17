Shop Local
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The former federal agent convicted of murdering a woman and their one-year-old child will soon learn his fate.

After five years, seven days of trial, and six days of the sentencing phase, the jury will decide the punishment for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles who was found guilty of two counts of murder in the killings of Grizelda Hernandez and baby Dominic.

The murders were reported on April 9, 2018, when authorities found the bodies of a woman identified as Grizelda, 27, and baby Dominic, who was just a one-year-old at the time.

On Friday evening, during the sixth day of the sentencing phase, Judge Joe Lopez told jurors to return on Monday, which is when closing arguments are expected to take place.

If found guilty, Burgos could be sentenced to life in prison or even the death penalty.

The trial is going on right now at the 49th District Court.

