Teen hospitalized following shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old injured over the weekend.

According to Laredo Police, the shooting was reported on Sunday, July 16, at around 1 a.m. at the 2900 block of Zacatecas Street.

Police have not released the details of what escalated into the shooting, but the man was taken to the hospital with back injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at the moment and the investigation remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.