U.S. Ambassador to Mexico vows ‘transformational relationship’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico believes that Laredo is at the center of a plan to bring both countries together.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said his trip to the border was part of a new transformational relationship between the two countries.

During a press conference on Monday, Salazar touted the many opportunities the border brings and the need to capitalize on them.

Salazar spoke about the economic ties, trade relations and proposed bi-national park that would usher in the future.

The plan is to make the two Laredos bigger, better and cleaner.

Officials say they are building the bridge to get there.

“The responsibility is to make our area friendly, to make our infrastructure better, to beautify the areas of our river. This binational park is not only our park, it’s a conservation effort. Other plans drain water from the river, and we’ll eliminate them. We’ll make sure that the areas are nice and the economy is also involved in this,” said Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino.

Ambassador Salazar wasn’t the only honored guest at Monday morning’s ceremony.

Tamaulipas’s Governor and Nuevo Laredo’s mayor formed part of the binational presence.

