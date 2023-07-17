Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a woman.

The accident was reported on Monday morning at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Los Presidentes and Dorado Drive.

Authorities say the driver remained on scene after the accident.

The woman’s identity or age has not been released until police can notify the next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.

