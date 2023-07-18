Shop Local
27 bodies found in secret graves in Tamaulipas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Reynosa, Tamaulipas, (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in secret graves in the City of Reynosa.

The bodies were found by a group whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days but more details were not disclosed on how they were led to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed that they are investigating these findings and they are working in the area but since it is an active situation they cannot comment on the details of it.

Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
27 bodies found in secret graves in Tamaulipas
Treasury Under Secretary targets illicit fentanyl trade on border visit
Congressman Cuellar and Laredo mayor discuss World Trade Bridge expansion
Mexican Consulate, Laredo College unite to support Mexican students in Laredo
