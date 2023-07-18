27 bodies found in secret graves in Tamaulipas

Reynosa, Tamaulipas, (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in secret graves in the City of Reynosa.

The bodies were found by a group whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days but more details were not disclosed on how they were led to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed that they are investigating these findings and they are working in the area but since it is an active situation they cannot comment on the details of it.

