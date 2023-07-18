City of Laredo departments giving out 1,000 backpacks along with school supplies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This Friday, July 21, the 9-1-1 Department is hosting its annual back-to-school drive.

One thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out.

Those supplies include spirals, markers, colored pencils, and anything else you might need this school year.

Amanda Tienda, the 9-1-1 Program Manager, told us, ”There is no registration process needed. We’ll have the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Laredo Police Department. We’re great partners with the Laredo Police Department, and so every year the 9-1-1 administration and LPD come together to do this. Again, you don’t have to register and it’ll be first-come, first-serve.”

Organizers say the backpacks run a little large, so they are opening up the drive to first grade and above.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.