City of Laredo and Driscoll Health focus on healthy start to school year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the new school year around the corner, one event is focusing on a healthy start.

The City of Laredo and Driscoll Health announced their tenth annual back-to-school drive on Saturday, August 5th.

More than 30 groups will give out information on essential services and free school supplies will also be given out.

Officials say the event helps eliminate several worries before the first day of class.

“The event is open to the entire public, to the community to not only benefit from those backpacks but to benefit from all the health services that are going to be provided to insure our children are ready to go back to school with all their medical needs and attention. More than anything, that we prepare them for a successful school year,” District Four Councilman Alberto Torres, Jr. told us.

Organizers expect the supplies to go out fast and urge those to make plans to get there early.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

