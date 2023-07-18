Shop Local
Elevated fire weather conditions and hot temperatures

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a high-pressure system that is in the four corners will continue an eastern direction across South Texas.

Leading to even hotter temperatures, Heat advisories and Excessive heat warnings continue across Texas where heat index values will range from 109 to 120 in some locations.

Plenty of sun, hot and humid to hot and dry a high near 109, with gust up to 20MPH.

While heat has been the main story, elevated fire weather conditions are possible for today, high temperatures, dry, and breezy afternoon winds (gusts 20-25 mph) could lead to rapid fire spread.

Even if winds are lower than anticipated, rapid fire growth will be possible.

Another warm and muggy night, a low in the upper 70s with gusts up to 24MPH.

Afternoon heat index values of 110 to 115 with some spots up to 120 degrees will continue daily into early next week.

Stay cool and be weather aware.

