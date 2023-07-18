Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing his former lover and their child will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

After five years, seven days of trial, seven days of the sentencing phase, and several hours of deliberation, the jury came back with the punishment of two life sentences for the killings of Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic.

The murders were reported on April 9, 2018, when authorities found the bodies of a woman identified as Grizelda, 27, and baby Dominic, who was just a one-year-old at the time.

On Friday evening, during the sixth day of the sentencing phase, Judge Joe Lopez told jurors to return on Monday for closing arguments.

After a morning of closing arguments from the state and the defense, jurors deliberated and returned with the punishment of life in prison without parole.

Now Burgos can still appeal the decision to the Fourth Court of Appeals.

