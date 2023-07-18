Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Fire damages warehouse in west Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire damages a warehouse in west Laredo on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at the 3200 block of Anna Avenue.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a small warehouse on fire.

According to fire officials, a small grass fire started to spread to some junk vehicles on the property.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old

Latest News

Fire damages warehouse in west Laredo
Warehouse fire causing road closures in north Laredo
Stellar kids graduate from first-ever Astronaut Academy Camp class
Stellar kids graduate from first-ever Astronaut Academy Camp class
Warehouse fire causing road closures in north Laredo
Warehouse fire causing road closures in north Laredo