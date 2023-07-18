Fire damages warehouse in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire damages a warehouse in west Laredo on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at the 3200 block of Anna Avenue.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a small warehouse on fire.

According to fire officials, a small grass fire started to spread to some junk vehicles on the property.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.