Heat-related emergencies and grassfires keep Laredo first responders busy

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the summer season heats up, local first responders have been kept busy with a surge in heat-related emergency calls and grassfires.

Laredo Fire Department has already responded to 43 heat-related illness calls in the month of July, with a total of 154 calls recorded this year. These figures show a significant increase compared to last year’s numbers, as Laredo Fire attended to 88 heat-related calls from January to July 2022.

While heat-related emergencies have seen a spike, fire officials report a notable decrease in grassfire incidents. So far this year, there have been 68 reported grassfire incidents, a significant drop from the 140 incidents reported during the same period last year.

