Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

LAPS invites community youth to ‘Paws and Whiskers’ summer camp program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Animal Protective Society is inviting community youth to take part in its summer camp program.

“Paws and Whiskers” will give children the chance to learn about different animals such as turtles, fish, bugs, butterflies and even plants through hands on interaction.

They will also have a chance to learn from veterinarians on proper pet care.

Organizers say there will also be plenty of activities such as arts, crafts, games, and story readings.

If you would like to register your child, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364 or click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo

Latest News

Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos
Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos
Laredo environmentalists push back against Gov. Abbott’s buoy barrier
Laredo environmentalists push back against Gov. Abbott’s buoy barrier
Laredo environmentalists push back against Gov. Abbott’s buoy barrier
LAPS invites community youth to ‘Paws and Whiskers’ summer camp program