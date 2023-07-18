LAPS invites community youth to ‘Paws and Whiskers’ summer camp program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Animal Protective Society is inviting community youth to take part in its summer camp program.

“Paws and Whiskers” will give children the chance to learn about different animals such as turtles, fish, bugs, butterflies and even plants through hands on interaction.

They will also have a chance to learn from veterinarians on proper pet care.

Organizers say there will also be plenty of activities such as arts, crafts, games, and story readings.

If you would like to register your child, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364 or click here.

