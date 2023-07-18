Shop Local
Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor small businesses in upcoming gala

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to celebrate and recognize businesses, individuals, and nonprofit organizations in an upcoming gala event.

On Tuesday, July 18, chamber leaders and the Small Business Committee announced the recipients of the Business Icons Award, which highlights the significant impact and role that businesses play in the overall development of the community. This year’s event combines the elements of the chamber’s Distinguished Business Awards Ceremony and Small Business Week, creating a unified celebration.

The honorees have been selected in four categories, representing a diverse range of industries within the community. Miguel Conchas, interim president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, stated, “One of them represents construction, the other is a restaurant, another is a non-profit organization, and the other works in the energy industry. It’s a variety of businesses within the community, and they’re all members of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce.”

Among the honorees, Thomas D. Brittingham and Sons have been named the Business Person of the Year. PEG Energy has been granted the title of Small Business of the Year. Laredo Little Theater has been honored as the Non-Profit Organization of the Year. Culture Social Bar has also been recognized as the Restaurant of the Year.

The upcoming gala is scheduled for August 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Barn at Los Patios.

