Laredo environmentalists push back against Gov. Abbott’s buoy barrier

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott’s recent efforts to deter illegal immigration in Texas are encountering obstacles.

A controversial initiative involved setting up hundreds of bright orange buoys spanning three football fields in the middle of the Rio Grande, which divides Eagle Pass and Mexico.

These rotating buoys, extending at least one foot underwater, aim to prevent people from crossing the border but opponents argue that they pose environmental harm.

Tricia Cortez from the Rio Grande International Study Center claims the governor lacks proper authorization from federal agencies.

“The governor is not above the law, anybody that would put in massive infrastructure like that into the river without any environmental impact studies would never be able to get away with it,” said Cortez. “That’s why there’s a lawsuit against him that’s been filed by an attorney here in Laredo representing an eagle pass resident in Austin, in Travis County.”

Cortez raises concerns about potential ecological impacts that could be detrimental, particularly during floods.

She also warns of possible damage to property, bridges, and other infrastructure caused by these buoys.

