Laredo Theater Guild International makes a splash with ‘The Little Mermaid’

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Little Mermaid is not only taking on the silver screen but it’s also playing at a theater near you.

The Laredo Theater Guild International is bringing the show to life at the Laredo College’s Guadalupe Martinez Fine Arts Center.

The show kicked off last Thursday but if you did not get a chance to check it out, you have three more chances this Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

Addison Cavazos, the lead actress who is taking on the role of princess Ariel said they have decided to add some new tunes to the waters that will only be heard during the stage show.

“Well it’s my first time being in a LTGI production so for me everything was really new. Definitely going into this as a newcomer it was such a crazy experience being around so many talented individuals, so many people who care so much this production,” said Cavazos.

