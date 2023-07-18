LISD welcomes 50+ new teachers for upcoming school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District (LISD) kicked off the new school year by warmly welcoming over 50 new teachers during a three-day orientation session on Tuesday, July 18.

This annual event serves as a crucial introduction for educators, providing them with essential support systems and resources to navigate their career paths and ensure a successful transition into the teaching profession.

The orientation covered a wide range of topics that are integral to the teaching profession. New teachers were briefed on important aspects such as the employee handbook, district policies and procedures, the educator code of ethics, and safety protocols. Carmen Cadena, a newly hired kindergarten teacher, expressed her awareness of the responsibilities that come with teaching and the importance of identifying and supporting students facing challenges at home.

During today’s orientation, the new teachers had the opportunity to meet with various departments within the district. They engaged in discussions focused on curriculum and instructional strategies that will be implemented throughout the school year.

LISD has hired a total of 52 new teachers across different grade levels, ranging from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

