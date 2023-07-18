Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

LISD welcomes 50+ new teachers for upcoming school year

LISD welcomes 50+ new teachers for upcoming school year
LISD welcomes 50+ new teachers for upcoming school year(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District (LISD) kicked off the new school year by warmly welcoming over 50 new teachers during a three-day orientation session on Tuesday, July 18.

This annual event serves as a crucial introduction for educators, providing them with essential support systems and resources to navigate their career paths and ensure a successful transition into the teaching profession.

The orientation covered a wide range of topics that are integral to the teaching profession. New teachers were briefed on important aspects such as the employee handbook, district policies and procedures, the educator code of ethics, and safety protocols. Carmen Cadena, a newly hired kindergarten teacher, expressed her awareness of the responsibilities that come with teaching and the importance of identifying and supporting students facing challenges at home.

During today’s orientation, the new teachers had the opportunity to meet with various departments within the district. They engaged in discussions focused on curriculum and instructional strategies that will be implemented throughout the school year.

LISD has hired a total of 52 new teachers across different grade levels, ranging from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor small businesses in upcoming gala
City of Laredo 9-1-1 backpack drive
City of Laredo departments giving out 1,000 backpacks along with school supplies
Laredo Police Department prepares for annual back to school drive
City of Laredo 9-1-1 backpack drive
City of Laredo 9-1-1 Department Back to School
Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor small businesses in upcoming gala
Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor small businesses in upcoming gala