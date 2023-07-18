Mexican Consulate invites fellow artists to take part in art contest

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Artists from both sides of the border are invited to take part in an art contest that seeks to highlight the relationship between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

The Mexican Consulate is accepting entries for its binational art contest that best depicts the culture, people, history, and nature of the two cities.

The Consulate General of Mexico Martin Alcala says they are looking for all works of art which includes, paintings and sculptures.

“Both painting sculptures and other art of the people of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. They can show the art regarding the economy, the history, the river, the border line,” said Alcala. “The main theme is the two hundred anniversary of the relations and operations between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.”

The first-place winner will receive $2,000, the second place will win $1,200 and the third place will get $800.

The contest started on Monday, July 17 and will run until August 4.

For more information call the Mexican consulate at 956-723-0990.

You can also e-mail them at promcomunitarialar@sre.gob.mx or imelar@sre.gob.mx.

