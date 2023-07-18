Shop Local
Motorcyclist recovering after being involved in accident on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate-35 over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday along mile marker 4.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 34-year-old man suffered multiple injuries; fortunately, none were life-threatening.

When paramedics arrived, they found the man walking.

He refused treatment at the scene or to be taken to the hospital.

No word if anyone was cited in this incident.

