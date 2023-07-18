Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Multiple vehicle accident near Loop 20 and Saunders

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident has prompted the closure of the southbound lane of Loop 20.

According to Laredo Police, a six-vehicle accident was reported on Loop 20 near Saunders.

As a result, all southbound traffic on Loop 20 has been closed.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo

Latest News

27 bodies found in secret graves in Tamaulipas
27 bodies found in secret graves in Tamaulipas
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Very Hot Weather Remains Perched Above Texas
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
LISD welcomes 50+ new teachers for upcoming school year
LISD welcomes 50+ new teachers for upcoming school year