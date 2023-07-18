Multiple vehicle accident near Loop 20 and Saunders

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident has prompted the closure of the southbound lane of Loop 20.

According to Laredo Police, a six-vehicle accident was reported on Loop 20 near Saunders.

As a result, all southbound traffic on Loop 20 has been closed.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations.

