Person hit by vehicle on Loop 20 and Clark, Laredo Police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person is inured after reportedly getting hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported on the overpass near Loop 20 and Clark.

The accident is creating heavy traffic on Loop 20.

Drivers heading south on Loop 20 are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

No word yet on the victim’s condition.

