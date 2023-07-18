Shop Local
Person hit by vehicle on Loop 20 and Clark, Laredo Police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person is inured after reportedly getting hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported on the overpass near Loop 20 and Clark.

The accident is creating heavy traffic on Loop 20.

Drivers heading south on Loop 20 are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

No word yet on the victim’s condition.

