Stellar kids graduate from first-ever Astronaut Academy Camp class

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Boys and Girls Club of Laredo recently hosted a groundbreaking program known as the Astronaut Academy Camp.16 kids, with no cost to their families, participated in this three-week program that delved into subjects such as aerospace, aviation, and aeronautics, including jets, planes, and drones.

The program’s organizers emphasized the importance of such initiatives, particularly in South Texas, due to the promising opportunities available in STEM fields. They highlighted the growing demand for skilled professionals in the aviation and transportation industries, emphasizing the vast potential for rewarding careers in these areas.

Staying true to the program’s theme, the graduation ceremony occurred on Monday, July 18 at Texas A&M International University’s planetarium, providing an immersive experience for the young graduates.

