Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Very Hot Weather Remains Perched Above Texas

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot desert air above our shallow layer of moist gulf air became more pronounced today over Texas. This brought even higher temperatures to central and north Texas today, and a continuation of our 105F+ heat in our area. The desert air above stirred in, lowering afternoon humidity. The humid gulf air will return around 11 pm tonight and last through the morning, only to have humidity lower as dry air stirs in with daytime heating Wednesday afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Woman struck by vehicle in south Laredo
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Sentencing phase Day 7: Fate of Burgos Aviles now in hands of jury
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo
Man loses life following tractor trailer fire in north Laredo

Latest News

Elevated fire weather conditions and hot temperatures
Elevated fire weather conditions and hot temperatures
Elevated fire weather conditions and hot temperatures
Elevated fire weather conditions and hot temperatures
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Dome of Hot Air Above Texas in Full Control of Our Weather
High heat and dangerous heat index values will continue
High heat and dangerous heat index values will continue.