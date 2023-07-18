Very Hot Weather Remains Perched Above Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot desert air above our shallow layer of moist gulf air became more pronounced today over Texas. This brought even higher temperatures to central and north Texas today, and a continuation of our 105F+ heat in our area. The desert air above stirred in, lowering afternoon humidity. The humid gulf air will return around 11 pm tonight and last through the morning, only to have humidity lower as dry air stirs in with daytime heating Wednesday afternoon.

