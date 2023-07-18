Warehouse fire causing road closures in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A warehouse fire in north Laredo is causing some traffic disruptions for drivers in the area.

Laredo Police are directing traffic near the 9000 block of San Mateo Drive due to a warehouse fire.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

No word on the cause of the fire or any injuries at the moment.

