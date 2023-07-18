Webb County District Attorney holds press conference on Burgos sentencing

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a lengthy trial, sentencing phase and evening of deliberations, the former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing his former lover and their child will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

The closing arguments started on Monday, July 17, and after several hours of deliberations, the jury returned with a punishment of two life sentences for each life that Burgos took.

Immediately after Judge Joe Lopez read Burgos’ fate, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, who prosecuted the case held a press conference to discuss the end of the process.

Alaniz spoke about the victims Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez and what life behind bars will look like for a convicted murderer.

“Mr. Burgos’ life will be a tough one, he will always be known as a baby killer and for killing the beautiful mother of Dominic. He will die in prison and he will never see the light of day. It’s been a very difficult trail and we are very disappointed in the outcome, but we respect the verdict,” said Alaniz.

Burgos can still appeal the decision to the Fourth Court of Appeals.

Watch the full press conference below:

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.