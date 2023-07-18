Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly eight hours, the jury sentenced convicted murderer Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles to life in prison for killing Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic.

The state was seeking the death penalty in the case.

At 34-years-old, Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killings of Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic on April 9, 2018.

It was an emotional moment for the loved ones of Grizelda and Dominic after the punishment was read to Burgos at the 49th District Court Tuesday morning.

The family of the two victims thanked the state for their work.

For the past three weeks, the family was forced to relive the nightmare of the murders as well as the pain and trauma this case has caused them.

On Tuesday, at around 1 a.m. Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz held a press conference to discuss the outcome.

“We’ve grown to know all of you and appreciate all of you, love all of you for the type of family you guys are. If we had to again tomorrow- we would,” said Alaniz.

Although the state was seeking the death penalty, Alaniz said they respect the jury’s decision.

“We believe the case that we had met those requirements, the jury disagreed. They did find him to be a future danger. At the same time, they found there are circumstances or circumstances that life without the possibility of parole was justified. That’s their decision,” said Alaniz.

Alaniz sends a message to anyone who may be thinking about committing a crime.

“We fight for the elderly, we find for women that are abused, I think, honestly Burgos and his team feel very relieved tonight. Because we came after them hard, we will continue to come hard to anyone who harms a child and their mother in Webb County,” said Alaniz.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.