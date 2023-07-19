Shop Local
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in downtown Laredo.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, July 18, at around 11 p.m. near 1300 Pedregal St right next to Tres Laredos Park.

According to a witness at the scene, at least one person was taken into custody by Border Patrol and one person was found deceased under the bridge.

Border Patrol, Laredo Police and the Laredo Fire Department were seen assessing the situation.

Officials were seen covering the deceased.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

