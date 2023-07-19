City of Laredo to discuss possibility of moving forward with mandatory irrigation schedule

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over a month since the Gateway City saw some significant rain which could result in a mandatory irrigation schedule.

Officials with the City of Laredo Utilities Department say while we are still under the voluntary water conservation period, they are discussing the possibility of moving forward with stage two of its conservation plan.

During that period residents would only be allowed to water every other day at night or during the early morning hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and no watering on Sundays.

Utilities Director Arturo Garcia asks the community to help conserve water while some of the rivers and reservoirs continue to be affected by the drought.

“You can still enjoy your pools, your systems but just don’t be wasteful; just conserve water when you can and you know repair your irrigation system,” said Garcia. “The majority of our demand is irrigation, the grass that kind of consumption has been our biggest issue that we contend with. As long as they are wise and conserve when you can.”

Garcia adds that he is hoping to discuss implementing stage two of the water conservation plan during the next City Council meeting which is expected to take place July 31.

