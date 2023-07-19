Shop Local
City of Laredo proclamation makes July “Watch Your Car” month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Because summer is the busiest time of the year for criminals to go through your car, Laredo police are sounding the alarm.

This morning Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino proclaimed the month of July as “Watch Your Car” month.

While once a problem for the city of Laredo, police report significant progress.

The police department has seen a 25% year-over-year decrease in auto burglaries.

That is on top of the 12% decrease in auto theft.

Officials say Laredo has a lot to be proud of, because it wasn’t always like that.

Inv. Gina Gonzalez says, “Our city of Laredo was actually number one in the whole nation as being the worst city to live in because of the auto thefts. We had the worst auto thefts in the whole nation. So at one point, we had really high numbers and we’ve been able to take huge strides and make a lot of progress in decreasing these numbers and, again, we couldn’t do that without the community’s help.”

To continue that trend, Laredo police remind residents that if they see something to say something and report it.

