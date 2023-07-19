Shop Local
Courtroom shows video of Texas school shooting from 2021

By NBC DFW
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(NBC DFW) - The trial for a teen accused of shooting several people at a north Texas high school is underway.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed dramatic video they say shows the moments when a student opened fire in a 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors say Timothy Simpkins opened fire inside and outside of a classroom in Mansfield’s Timberview High School.

Thankfully no one was killed, but three people were injured.

Investigators said Simpkins was involved in a fight with another classmate in the classroom.

Witnesses say right after he lost the fight, Simpkins drew a gun and started to open fire.

Prosecutors said the student Simpkins was fighting ran off, but he chased him in the hallway and shot him.

Simpkins has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Simpkins faces multiple charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.

