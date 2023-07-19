Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Officials say an electrical shock could have contributed to the death of a physician who was found dead near a lake dock in South Carolina Monday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Marshall Meadors III in the water shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Meadors was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him.

Investigators found some exposed electrical wire on an electrical box powering the dock near where the victim was swimming and believe a shock could have contributed to the drowning.

The coroner’s office said their preliminary investigation indicated that Meadors died from freshwater drowning but are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Two vehicle accident causes traffic congestion on Loop 20
Update: Accident causes major traffic congestion for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday evening
Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident near Loop 20 and Saunders
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park

Latest News

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th...
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country’s democracy, U.S. ties
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
Vandals fill pool with motor oil, cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage to family’s home