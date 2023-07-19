Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the start of the new school year looms just days away, schools in Laredo are gearing up to welcome over 60,000 students. Ensuring campus security and the safety of students and staff has been a top priority for administrators, who have been actively discussing and implementing new security measures.

United Independent School District (UISD) conducted special training sessions to address security concerns on Wednesday, July 19. Among the changes, visitors will experience an updated check-in process, and classrooms will be equipped with enhanced locking mechanisms. In June, a committee comprising UISD principals presented their security proposals to the school board, contributing to the development of these measures.

Metal detectors are also being upgraded in the district. UISD’s Associate Superintendent of Administration Operation Services, Mike Garza, explained that the new technology can detect weapons like knives, pistols, or anything with a barrel. The improved detectors aim to strike a balance between efficiency and safety, providing a quicker check-in process while maintaining heightened security against potential threats.

For UISD, the first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15th. Meanwhile, Laredo Independent School District (LISD) will kick off classes on Wednesday, August 9th.

