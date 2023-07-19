Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the start of the new school year looms just days away, schools in Laredo are gearing up to welcome over 60,000 students. Ensuring campus security and the safety of students and staff has been a top priority for administrators, who have been actively discussing and implementing new security measures.

United Independent School District (UISD) conducted special training sessions to address security concerns on Wednesday, July 19. Among the changes, visitors will experience an updated check-in process, and classrooms will be equipped with enhanced locking mechanisms. In June, a committee comprising UISD principals presented their security proposals to the school board, contributing to the development of these measures.

Metal detectors are also being upgraded in the district. UISD’s Associate Superintendent of Administration Operation Services, Mike Garza, explained that the new technology can detect weapons like knives, pistols, or anything with a barrel. The improved detectors aim to strike a balance between efficiency and safety, providing a quicker check-in process while maintaining heightened security against potential threats.

For UISD, the first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15th. Meanwhile, Laredo Independent School District (LISD) will kick off classes on Wednesday, August 9th.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Two vehicle accident causes traffic congestion on Loop 20
Update: Accident causes major traffic congestion for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday evening
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident near Loop 20 and Saunders

Latest News

Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools
Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Temperatures Remain Far Above Average
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
City of Laredo to discuss possibility of moving forward with mandatory irrigation schedule