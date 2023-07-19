Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Juntos for Better Health to hold health fair in south Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, July 20, the Santa Rita Subdivision in South Laredo will have an event focused on improving community health.

Juntos for Better Health is set to offer primary care check-ups, mental health assessments, and even an arts and crafts class aimed at enhancing mental well-being. Thanks to the generous support of the South Texas Food Bank, food packages will also be distributed during the event.

The organization is committed to providing regular health education classes for the community, with a diverse range of offerings. Residents can participate in resume-building workshops, utilize computer facilities, and explore arts and crafts, all of which contribute to addressing the social determinants of health.

The health fair will take place on Thursday, July 20, at the Santa Rita Community Center located at 301 Castro Urdiales Avenue from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. For further information or any inquiries, interested individuals can contact the community center at 956-568-5952.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Two vehicle accident causes traffic congestion on Loop 20
Update: Accident causes major traffic congestion for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday evening
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident near Loop 20 and Saunders

Latest News

City of Laredo to discuss possibility of moving forward with mandatory irrigation schedule
City of Laredo to discuss possibility of moving forward with mandatory irrigation schedule
Juntos for Better Health to hold health fair in south Laredo
Juntos for Better Health to hold health fair in south Laredo
Courtroom shows video of Texas school shooting from 2021
Courtroom shows video of Texas school shooting from 2021
Webb County Brush Fires
Webb County grass fires down, officials stay on high alert