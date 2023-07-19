Juntos for Better Health to hold health fair in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, July 20, the Santa Rita Subdivision in South Laredo will have an event focused on improving community health.

Juntos for Better Health is set to offer primary care check-ups, mental health assessments, and even an arts and crafts class aimed at enhancing mental well-being. Thanks to the generous support of the South Texas Food Bank, food packages will also be distributed during the event.

The organization is committed to providing regular health education classes for the community, with a diverse range of offerings. Residents can participate in resume-building workshops, utilize computer facilities, and explore arts and crafts, all of which contribute to addressing the social determinants of health.

The health fair will take place on Thursday, July 20, at the Santa Rita Community Center located at 301 Castro Urdiales Avenue from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. For further information or any inquiries, interested individuals can contact the community center at 956-568-5952.

