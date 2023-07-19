Shop Local
KGNS takes part in school supply drive

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first day of school for Laredo students is right around the corner and your good neighbor station is one of many organizations that is helping schools get ready for the new school year.

KGNS is holding its School Supply Drive and Drop off event from now until Monday, August 7.

Some of the items we are accepting are new backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and crayons, we are also accepting school uniforms.

All of these donations will go to UISD and LISD before the start of the school year.

For more information on drop-off locations click here.

