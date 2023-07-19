Laredo Health Department and DEA to hold ‘One Pill Can Kill’ townhall meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The drug epidemic continues to worsen in south Texas with Laredo currently at 42 overdose deaths which has already surpassed last year’s death toll.

With the purpose of drawing attention to these alarming statistics, the City of Laredo, the DEA along with several other local agencies will hold its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ townhall meeting.

Officials are hoping to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs and provide education on how to combat addiction as well as the plethora of resources available in our community.

Jaime Perez with the Laredo Health Department believes fentanyl is one of the biggest issues officials are seeing.

“Fentanyl is something that we have to worry about because it’s never been used at this rate, so I mentioned earlier, two little grains of salt is pretty much all you need when you’re using fentanyl to overdose so that is something that we have to raise awareness on and educate the community.

The town hall meeting will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Laredo Health Auditorium located at 2600 Cedar Avenue.

If you cannot attend the conference, they will also be livestreaming the conference.

